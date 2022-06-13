Power Outage In Parts Of Delhi; Chhatarpur Among Areas Hit

Delhi power outage: Similar blackouts have been reported from East Delhi too. (Representational)

Several parts of Delhi are witnessing a power outage as the city is grappling with an intense heatwave.

Residents have taken to Twitter to report outage in areas including Chhatarpur in south Delhi for over a few hours. Similar blackouts have been reported from East Delhi too.

"No power supply in east Delhi old anarkali area from 11:00 pm, no response from BSES customer care," said a user on Twitter.

"@bsesdelhi No Power from Last 3 hrs.. Sant Garh Tilak Nagar plz help," appealed another user tagging the electricity provider.

Delhi has been witnessing severe heatwave over the past few days, with the temperature crossing 44 degrees at most places. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 43.9 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, yesterday.

The weather office has issued a heatwave warning in parts of Delhi on Monday too.