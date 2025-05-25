Overnight Storm Disrupts Power Supply Across Delhi

Power supply was disrupted in many parts of the national capital due to damage caused to electrical installations by the overnight heavy rains and thunderstorm, discoms said on Sunday.

Power supply was disrupted in parts of Bawana, Ghogha village, Sector 25 Rohini, DSIIDC Narela, Sultanpuri, Sector 22 Rohini, Karala, Badli, Siraspur, Avantika, Mangolpuri, RU Block Pitampura and Rithala village among others in north Delhi, said a spokesperson of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL).

"Our teams were immediately pressed into action and restoration work began on priority. As a safety measure, power supply was also temporarily suspended in some areas and restored once conditions normalised," he added.

Many areas under BSES discoms -- BYPL and BRPL -- including Mundka, Jaffarpur, Hari Nagar, Madipur, Tagore Garden, Chhatarpur, parts of Pitampura, Rohini, Model Town, Mukherjee Nagar, Timarpur, Mayapuri, Sangam Vihar, Nand Nagri and Karawal Nagar also faced outages during the thunderstorm.

A BSES spokesperson said that the instances of power disruption in parts of the city late last night were primarily due to waterlogging and the falling of trees and their branches on electricity cables.

"BSES Operations and Maintenance teams were on a high alert, with Quick Response Teams (QRTs) promptly deployed to attend to complaints," he added.

The spokesperson said that in most cases, power supply was restored quickly.

However, in a few pockets, restoration took longer than usual due to two key reasons -- the need to wait for water to recede and the damage caused to electricity infrastructure due to fallen trees and their branches, he added.

The spokesperson further said the cutting of tress and their removal, a critical requirement in such situations, is a time-consuming process carried out in coordination with the civic agencies.

The thunderstorm accompanied with heavy rains disrupted flight operations, uprooting trees and electricity poles, and causing waterlogging in several areas of the city.

The India Meteorological Department said the city's primary weather station recorded winds gusting up to 82 kmph and 81.2 mm of rain in six hours -- between 11.30 pm and 5.30 am.

Discoms said that electric lines and poles were damaged with uprooted trees and broken branches falling on them plunging different localities into darkness.

