Days After Stampede, Bengaluru Stadium's Power Cut For Violating Safety Norms

The power supply to M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was cut Monday for failing to comply with safety norms, NDTV has learnt. The development comes days after 11 people died in a crowd crush outside the stadium, as tens of thousands turned up to cheer Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title win in the Indian Premier League.

According to a letter dated June 4 and received by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) on June 10, the Director General of Police (Fire & Emergency Services) cited multiple communications to the Karnataka Cricket Association (KSCA) that clearly instructed them to implement necessary fire safety measures at the stadium.

The Karnataka cricket body had sought a week's time to resolve the issue.

The directive to cut the power supply came after the state cricket body failed to comply with fire safety norms despite being issued multiple advisories.

NDTV has learnt that this year's IPL matches at the stadium, with thousands in attendance, were held without adhering to proper fire safety guidelines.

Even on the day of the felicitation ceremony when the stampede occurred, the stadium remained non-compliant with prescribed fire norms, said officials.