Arvind Kejriwal's Appeal To People Amid Rising Pollution, Haze In Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to people to help curb the rising pollution in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today launched a campaign to tackle air pollution in the national capital and urged people to switch off the engines of their vehicles while waiting at traffic signals.

Addressing an online media briefing, the Chief Minister said that there are one crore vehicles registered in Delhi.

If 30-40 lakh vehicles come on the road everyday and keep idling at traffic signals, it increases air pollution levels in the city, Mr Kejriwal said, urging people to turn off their car engine while waiting at a traffic signal.



