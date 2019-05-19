Polling Down By 8 Points At Chandni Chowk Booth Where Repoll Was Ordered

Mock poll is carried out before actual polling to test whether the EVM is working properly. (FILE)

The polling station in Delhi's Chandni Chowk where a repoll was conducted on Sunday recorded a voter turnout of 42.14 per cent, eight points down from May 12.

On May 12, polling station number 32 in Chandni Chowk assembly constituency had recorded a voter turnout of 50.69 per cent.

The polling station recorded a turnout of 14.81 per cent in the first four hours between 7 am to 11 am.

The need for a repoll was necessitated since the presiding officer forgot to delete the test votes from the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) cast during mock poll before actual polling on May 12.

Mock poll is carried out before actual polling to test whether the EVM is working properly and at least 50 test votes are cast, one for each candidate.

There were doubts raised about two polling stations in the constituency but the report had found repolling was needed only in one booth.

On Thursday, the Election Commission directed the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer to carry out a repoll in the constituency on May 19.

The Chandni Chowk parliamentary constituency saw a voter turnout of 62.69 per cent, the second highest after northeast Delhi constituency.

Chandni Chowk is witnessing a triangular contest between incumbent BJP MP Harsh Vardhan, Congress' veteran Jai Prakash Agarwal and Aam Aadmi Party's Pankaj Gupta.

