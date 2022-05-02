Delhi Police Wishes Harry Potter Day, Urges People To Follow Covid Norms

Delhi Police department shared a meme featuring characters from JK Rowling's fantasy series.

Wishing netizens on the occasion of Harry Potter Day, the Delhi Police department shared a meme featuring characters from J K Rowling's fantasy series in order to urge people to follow Covid-19 protocols.

They took to their Twitter handle and wrote, "There is a surge in #COVID19 cases. Delhi Police urges everyone to mask up, maintain social distancing & avoid crowds. Let's work together to keep Delhi safe and win this battle just like #HarryPotter defeated Voldemort. Happy #HarryPotterDay!"

The objective of this social media post was to spread awareness and urge citizens of the national capital to follow all the Covid-19 protocols and keep Delhi safe, amid increasing cases.

The meme shared by the Delhi Police department featured a conversation between two vital characters of the series, Professor Albus Dumbledore and Professor Severus Snape.

In the meme, Snape looked nervous as he said, "Headmaster, I'm afraid Covid-19 has returned, time to mask up." Professor Dumbledore then asks him, "Are you serious?" In response to this Snape quips, "No' I'm Severus".

There is a surge in #COVID19 cases.

Delhi Police urges everyone to mask up, maintain social distancing & avoid crowds. Let's work together to keep Delhi safe and win this battle just like #HarryPotter defeated Voldemort.



Happy #HarryPotterDay! pic.twitter.com/awSatZ9RMM — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) May 2, 2022

The Delhi Police department often looks forward to educating people on different issues such as cybercrimes, safety of women and children, among several other important similar topics of public interest.

