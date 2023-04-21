Delhi Police Probing Misappropriation Of Funds Allocated To It In Budget

No vigilance inquiry has been ordered against anyone yet, officials said (File)

Delhi Police have ordered an inquiry into the alleged misappropriation of funds allocated to the force in the Union Budget last year, officials said on Thursday.

They said Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora received information that some funds from ‘Professional Services' have been utilised in other sectors or heads and so an inquiry is being conducted.

Special Commissioner of Police (Provisioning and Financial Division) Lalatendu Mohanti has asked all district chiefs to provide information on the expenditure of funds.

Mr Mohanti said there is a head called professional services under which money is spent on the deployment of forces, be it hiring of data entry operators, hiring professionals for consultancy, guest lectures etc.

"We recently received information that someone might have used this money from another category such as ‘Minor Works'. We don't know what exactly has happened and have asked district officers to provide us information on professional funds, expenditure in certain categories. We have only asked for clarification. There's no such multi-crore scam,” he said.

Police officials said they are verifying the allegations and an internal inquiry is being conducted by the financial advisor who will report to the Special CP Mohanti.

No vigilance inquiry has been ordered against anyone yet, the officials added.

