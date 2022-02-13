Delhi Police's 'Pink Booth' At Popular Janpath Market For Women's Safety

Demand is now growing for similar kiosks in other shopping centres in the national capital.

The new Delhi Police 'pink booth' at the popular Janpath market, staffed by female personnel to help women in distress, has earned praise from shoppers and hawkers alike and the demand is now growing for similar kiosks in other shopping centres.

In less than a week of its establishment, the 'pink booth' has instilled a sense of security in women shoppers and hawkers.

Arushi Prakash, who works in a private company in the national capital, said, "I feel that if similar complaints are coming on regular basis, then the police should work to address the matter. The issues related to women should be resolved as the section is very vulnerable. I have not gone to other shopping places for a year and if no such booth is there, the authorities should consider setting up such kiosks there as well." The 'pink booth' at Janpath market under Connaught Place police station was inaugurated by Joint Commissioner of Police (New Delhi Range) A K Singh on Tuesday.

According to the police, the aim is to facilitate complainants, especially women and girls, by providing them instantaneous relief in case of any type of need and by making women staff available to them at the market.

Naina Singh, a schoolteacher, said, “After this initiative, women, not only customers but hawkers also, will obviously feel safer. Women have very strong instinct, they can easily identify if they are uncomfortable with someone. If somebody is making her uncomfortable, in general scenario, she ignores. However, if she knows that there is police nearby, she can take the issue to them in the form of complaint, etc.” Sub-inspector Lovey Priyanka is in charge of the 'pink booth' at Janpath market and is assisted by two constables.

"We have not received any complaint so far (till Saturday), but many women came here to enquire about the booth as it is completely pink. We tell them that it is being run by the female staff to assist women.

"If they have any kind of issue or want to lodge a complaint, they can submit it here without going to a police station. There are many women-related issues which they feel uncomfortable while talking to a man. We have got a positive response so far after interacting with women who have come here for enquiry,” Priyanka said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said, "The 'pink booth' has been opened at Janpath market in order to instil a sense of security among women in the area and make them safer. Women can talk to female police staff about their issues more comfortably and without hesitation. The booth will operate seven days a week from 12 pm to 10 pm with three women staffers. We also have a police booth at Khan Market having both male and female staffers." Janpath market is popular among shoppers for clothing, home accessories, paintings, etc.

Appreciating the police initiative, 57-year-old Kamla, leader of the women hawkers outside the market area, said she has been hawking for 40 years but has not seen such a facility in the market before.

"We are happy that something has been opened here for women. Women hawkers come here in the morning and leave by late evening. We deal with different types of people every day. After opening of the booth, we feel safer and can easily approach police anytime," she said.

Vaishali Varshney, a college student, said that this will help women if they face any kind of harassment. "The victim in such cases can alert police and the accused can be nabbed quickly," she said.

