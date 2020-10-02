Delhi Cop Allegedly Beaten Up By Civil Defence Officials, Probe On: Report

The police said the matter is being investigated. (File)

A group of civil defence personnel allegedly attacked a police head constable in west Delhi's Naraina Vihar after an argument over issuing a challan to him for not wearing the mask properly, officials said on Thursday.

However, it has also been alleged that head constable Naresh who was wearing civilian clothes, posted at Connaught Place police station, pushed a woman civil defence personnel and that led to an argument. The police said the matter is being investigated.

In a video of the incident, a group of men can be seen attacking Mr Naresh. One of them holds the head constable by his collar and drags him as another man hits him on his face, the video allegedly shows. A person was also seen beating him with a baton.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday evening at a traffic signal when the cop, who was on a motorbike, was stopped by the civil defence personnel accompanying the sub-divisional magistrate. After an argument, they attacked Naresh.

The SDM was inside his vehicle and the civil defence personnel were issuing challans for violations of Covid-19 guidelines, the police said.

"Our initial investigations suggests that the head constable was wearing a mask but he had lowered it and was stopped by the staff of the SDM. When confronted, a fight broke out between the staff and the head constable," a senior police officer said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sameer Sharma said a case has been registered against the civil defence personnel on the complaint of the head constable.