Man Arrested For Kidnapping 9-Year-Old To Marry Her, Says Delhi Police

Delhi | | Updated: June 05, 2019 07:57 IST
Delhi police arrested an accused in a case of kidnapping on Sunday (Representational)


New Delhi: 

The Delhi police arrested an accused in a case of kidnapping on Sunday. The accused identified as Kamlesh had kidnapped a nine-year-old girl on Sunday in a bid to marry her, the police said.

According to the police, Kamlesh works as a labourer and had worked at victim's house about a month ago, but since then he used to visit the house to interact with the girl.

On Sunday he tried to convince her to marry him, but she refused. The accused then kidnapped her, police said. The Delhi police nabbed him at Mahoba railway station while he was travelling to a village in Uttar Pradesh.

"Kamlesh planned to kidnap her so that he could force the family of the girl and the girl herself to marry him," a senior police officer said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

