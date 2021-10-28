Delhi Police Files Second Charge Sheet In Murder Case Involving Olympian Sushil Kumar

Sushil Kumar, along with others had allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Dhankar who died of his injuries

Delhi Police has informed a local court that it has filed a supplementary charge sheet against the remaining accused in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case involving Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar.

The first charge sheet which was filed by the police on August 2 named 13 accused, including Sushil Kumar as the "main" accused.

There are a total of 17 accused in the alleged murder case, according to the police.

"It is submitted by Investigating Officer of the case that supplementary charge sheet qua the remaining accused persons has been filed by him," Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand noted in an order dated October 27.

Sushil Kumar, along with others had allegedly assaulted former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar and his friends at the stadium in May over an alleged property dispute. Sagar Dhankar later succumbed to the injuries.

In the first charge sheet, the police had said that the brawl at the stadium was the result of a conspiracy by Sushil Kumar, who wanted to re-establish his supremacy among younger wrestlers. Sushil Kumar's bail was rejected earlier this month.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)