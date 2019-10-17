Delhi Police Creates 5.8 Km Green Corridor For Organ Transportation

Through the corridor the distance of 5.8 km was covered in 5.10 minutes.

A green corridor was provided from Palam Technical Airport to RR Hospital for transportation of an organ.

The corridor was facilitated after a request in this regard was made to DCP, New Delhi, who designated Dwarka ACP Vijay Pal Singh Tomar to supervise and coordinate the traffic movement.

The human organ was donated from PGI Chandigarh.

