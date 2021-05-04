Delhi Police Arrests 91 For Black Marketing Of Drugs For Covid Treatment. (Representational)

The Delhi Police has registered over 70 cases in connection with hoarding and black-marketing of medicines and medical equipment amid COVID-19 outbreak and arrested 91 people, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the data tweeted by Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Tuesday, 13 oximeters, 18 oxy pumps, two Remdesivir empty injections, three ambulances, nine open pressure regulators, 213 pulse oximeters, seven gas pipes, seven double gauge regulators and 1,591 other things were seized by police during separate raids.

"A total of 73 cases were registered in this regard. Of these, 49 cases were registered in connection with black-marketing and hoarding and 24 for cheating," he tweeted.

The top cop also said that 425 Remdesivir injections, 90 Favipiravir tablets, 213 oxygen cylinders, 225 oxygen concentrators and 82 oxygen flow regulators were seized by the security personnel.

As the national capital witnesses a spike in coronavirus cases, the city police has arrested many for allegedly hoarding or selling oxygen cylinders, Remdesivir injections and other medical equipment, at exorbitant prices to COVID-19 patients.

The police had on Monday urged the people to call on COVID-19 helpline number, 011-23469900, to report such incidents of overcharging by ambulance providers, harassment faced at cremation grounds, black-marketing of life-saving drugs, oxygen and medical articles, and cheating and fraud in the name of supplying coronavirus drugs.

The police added that 86 Remdesivir vials, 90 Favipiravir tablets, 170 oxygen concentrators and other medical items seized have been released to hospitals for COVID-19 treatment.

