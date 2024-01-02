Delhi Police Arrests 3 With Fake Currency Notes Worth Rs 50 Lakh

The accused had purchased high-quality software for scanning, printing fake notes (Representational)

The Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a gang that was involved in printing and supplying fake currency in the form of Rs 500 banknotes.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special cell) HGS Dhaliwal said the police arrested Asif Ali, 27, Dalish Ali, 24, and Sartaj Khan, 25, all from UP's Badaun, from near the Akshardham Metro station on December 30.

According to police, Danish Ali is a student of Bachelor of Unani Medicines and Surgery (BUMS), and Sartaj Khan runs a Common Service Centre (CSC) in Badaun.

"The trio had come in a Mahindra TUV car carrying fake Indian currency notes equivalent to Rs 50,00,000 (fifty lakh) in the denomination of Rs 500, when they were caught from near the metro station," Dhaliwal said.

The three during interrogation revealed that they had set up a printing unit for fake notes in Badaun for their circulation across the country.

At their instance, police raided a house in Badaun's Shashwan seizing the FICN, or Fake Indian Currency Notes, the printing set-up, raw material, high-end laptops and printers, and several other equipment.

Police claimed that the accused circulated fake notes with the face value of Rs 5 crore in the last five years.

According to police said, Asif, who used to work with a Unani medicine doctor in Badaun, had a few years ago come in contact with a person, who gave him the idea of printing fake notes.

He then roped in Sartaj Khan, as he was tech-savvy, and Danish Ali for the printing of fake notes.

The three had purchased high-quality software for scanning and printing the fake notes, said another officer.

