Delhi Police Arrests 3 For 'Plotting' Murder

The Delhi Police has arrested three men who were planning to commit a murder of a person who was allegedly extorting money from them. Three pistols were also recovered from their possession, police said.

The criminals have been identified as Rahul (23), Govinder (23) and Sunil (23).

"On October 10, we received information from the Crime Branch that Rahul and his associates would be coming to Mangolpuri. A team of AHTU was constituted to conduct the raid. A trap was laid and Rahul, Govinder and Sunil were apprehended from DSIDC Complex. Three sophisticated 7.65 mm pistols with 15 rounds were recovered," BK Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch Delhi, said.

"During the interrogation, it was found that all three accused persons are bootleggers and have several cases of bootlegging registered against them," he added.

According to the police, a person named Satish Bhadani from Haryana and his associates Johnny and Sunny had been trying to extort money from the accused persons.

Rahul had therefore recently procured three pistols for himself and his companions and was planning to take revenge and murder Satish.

All three accused have been arrested for possession of illegal firearms. Further investigation regarding the source of weapons and their bootlegging racket is underway.

