Delhi Plans To Conduct Its Biggest Socio-Economic Survey

The survey will be conducted for better planning (File)

The Delhi government is planning to conduct its biggest socio-economic survey to assess the future needs of the city's residents for better planning and policy formation.

"The future requirement of basic infrastructure and amenities like number of schools, colleges, hospitals, employment, need of water, electricity and the spread of welfare network can be assessed through collection and updation of data," a senior government official said.

"For this purpose, information on education, health, income and employment, social security and socio-economic profile will be collected from each household of Delhi," the official added.

The survey, the first pan-Delhi data collection project to be carried out by the state government, will cover at least 3.8 million households.

Social welfare schemes include the public distribution system through which foodgrains are supplied to low-income families, scholarships and pensions as well as Anganwadi centres, or women and child development homes.