Delhi-NCR To Get Four New High-Speed Corridors Under Master Plan 2047

Delhi-NCR is set for a major road connectivity boost, with four high-speed link corridors proposed under the Delhi Master Plan 2047. The planned corridors are aimed at making travel between Delhi and neighbouring cities in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh faster and easier. They are also expected to reduce the pressure on some of the capital's busiest roads and provide better links to major parts of the National Capital Region.

Link between Baghpat, Loni and Delhi

One of the proposed corridors will extend Urban Extension Road-I from NH-1 GT Road towards the Ghaziabad-Loni-Baghpat Expressway. The route is expected to give motorists travelling from Sonipat, Narela and Bawana an alternative way to reach Ghaziabad and other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The move is part of a wider plan to connect NCR cities through a network of ring roads and link corridors, rather than forcing traffic to pass through the busiest parts of Delhi.

Less traffic on busy Delhi roads

The proposed network could also take some pressure off the Inner and Outer Ring Roads, Signature Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge. The plan aims to make movement between areas on either side of the Yamuna smoother. By offering alternative routes, the authorities hope to reduce congestion on existing roads and improve traffic flow across the capital.

The wider Master Plan 2047 also focuses on improving links between Delhi and major NCR cities such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Loni, Baghpat and Sonipat.

Direct road link between IGI and Jewar airports

Another key proposal is the extension of Urban Extension Road-II from the NH-8 and Dwarka area towards the Greater Noida Expressway and Noida International Airport. This corridor is expected to create a stronger road connection between Indira Gandhi International Airport and Noida International Airport at Jewar.

The link could become increasingly important as Jewar airport develops and handles more passengers and flights. Better road connectivity between the two airports would also make it easier for people travelling across different parts of the NCR.

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Dwarka-Gurugram link planned

A separate corridor has been proposed between Dwarka Sector 21 and HUDA City Centre in Gurugram. The proposed route is expected to provide another high-speed connection between Delhi and Gurugram and could help reduce traffic pressure on NH-48 and the Dwarka Expressway.

Another proposed link from Dwarka towards Jhajjar is expected to improve connectivity between west Delhi and Haryana. The corridor could also benefit the area around AIIMS Jhajjar, which has emerged as an important medical and education centre.

Focus on reducing cross-border traffic

A major aim of Master Plan 2047 is to reduce the movement of traffic from neighbouring states through the congested parts of Delhi. The proposed ring roads and link corridors are intended to allow vehicles to travel around the capital and reach destinations in the wider NCR without entering central Delhi.

The plan also includes a proposal for congestion charges for traffic between Delhi and neighbouring cities such as Noida and Ghaziabad. If the proposed corridors are implemented, they could change the way people travel across Delhi-NCR by creating faster connections between residential areas, business centres, industrial areas and airports.