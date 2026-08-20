How Delhi Businessman's Wife Foiled 'Special-26'-Style Fake CBI Raid At Home

A real-life Bollywood film Special 26-style drama unfolded in Delhi's Rohini area, where a group of men posing as Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) officers allegedly tried to carry out a fake raid at a businessman's residence before fleeing when his wife asked them to verify their identity and proudce a search warrant, officials said.

According to the family's complaint filed with the police, around eight to ten people arrived at the house claiming to be officers of the CBI and sought to carry out a search operation.

The businessman's wife, who was present at home at the time, refused to open the gate and asked the men to verify their identities and produce a valid search warrant.

The complainant alleged that the group tried to pressure the woman into allowing them entry and even threatened her. However, she stood her ground and insisted the group to first prove their identity and show a valid search warrant.

The situation became more suspicious when the alleged officials remained outside the residence for nearly 90 minutes.

The movement of the fake CBI team outside the residence was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area. The footage is being examined by the investigators to determine how many people were involved, and the vehicle they arrived in, officials said.

As the team did not move, local residents also became suspicious and gathered at the spot. They began to question the team and asked them to prove their identity and produce a search warrant or a copy of the notce authorising the raid.

According to the complaint, the group claimed the documents were kept in their vehicle. However, when asked to bring them, they left the spot on the pretext of getting the papers and did not return.

Realising that something was amiss, the family informed the police through the emergency helpline number 112. A police team reached at the scene and recorded the family's statement.

The complainant alleged that the supects were wearing clothing bearing CBI insignia and were carrying identity cards identifying them as CBI officials, apparently in an attempt to make the operation appear genuine.

In a further twist, the complainant's father later received a notice on WhatsApp apparently under the name and signature of the CBI director, the complaint said.

The message was subsequently deleted, but the family had already taken a screenshot and submitted it to the police as part of the complaint.

The message was later deleted, but the family had already taken a screenshot of it and submitted the same to the police along with the complaint.

The family alleged that the notice was forged and was intended to make the raid appear an authorised CBI operation.

Officials said police are verifying the authenticity of the notice, while further investigation into the matter in ongoing.