Huge Fire At Greeting Card Factory In Delhi's Naraina, Days After Deadly Hotel Blaze

The fire at greeting card factory in Delhi's Naraina Industrial area broke out at around 7:15 am.

Delhi | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: February 14, 2019 09:31 IST
Delhi Naraina Industrial Area Fire: The reason for fire in the factory is not known yet.


New Delhi: 

A fire broke out at a greeting card factory in West Delhi's Naraina Industrial area on Thursday morning at around 7:15 am. According to the fire department, the fire has been raging and has spread to several top floors. 29 fire engines have been rushed to the spot. No casualties have been reported.

According to the factory manager Amarjeet Singh, a PBX board caught the fire first and that turned massive.

Delhi fire in greeting card factory: 29 fire engines have been rushed to the spot.

There have been two massive fire incidents in the national capital in the last two days.

On Wednesday, at least 250 huts were burnt in a massive fire in a slum in Paschim Puri area. The reason is said to be a short-circuit.

On Tuesday, a massive fire covered Arpit Palace Hotel in congested Karol Bagh area killing 17 people, including two people who jumped off the building in a desperate bid to save themselves. Two men have been taken into custody over the incident.

