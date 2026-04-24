Illegal Steroids, Expired Supplements Racket Busted In Delhi

A joint task force comprising Central Food Safety Officers, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Northern Regional Office, and local police has busted an illegal distribution hub dealing in banned performance-enhancing drugs and expired health supplements in Delhi's Najafgarh.

The raid was conducted at M/s Gaurav Vats Nutrition, allegedly operated by Gaurav Vats, following a high-priority alert from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Officials found the unit operating without mandatory licences under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Major Seizure

Authorities seized around 2,800 capsules and tablets along with 11 injectable units of banned substances. These included anabolic steroids such as Methenolone Enanthate, Trenbolone and Stanozolol, along with 300 Methandienone tablets and 850 Oxandrolone tablets. Additionally, 1,500 capsules of Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs) and Adenosine Monophosphate injections were recovered. The State Drug Control Department has taken custody of the seized material and collected samples for legal action.

Food Safety Violations

FSSAI officials also flagged serious violations related to the sale of health supplements without a valid food licence. Around 45 kg of expired gainers and whey protein were seized, while 85 kg of protein and creatine products have been kept under scrutiny for safety checks. Regulatory samples have been drawn, and separate proceedings have been initiated under food safety laws.

Official Statement

"This coordinated action underscores our prompt response to the distribution of substances that compromise the integrity of Indian sports and public health," FSSAI said in a statement. "We remain committed to ensuring that athletes and the general public are protected from unauthorised and unsafe products."

Further investigation is underway.