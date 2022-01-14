On Weekend, Delhi Metro Trains To Run At Frequency Of 15-20 Minutes On 2 Lines

As per extant guidelines, 100 per cent sitting is allowed in metro trains.

Metro trains will be available at a frequency of 15 minutes on the Yellow Line (i.e HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli) and Blue Line (i.e Dwarka Sector-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) in the coming weekend from January 15-16, said a statement from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The move is in compliance with the guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) last week regarding the weekend curfew.

On the other lines, trains will be available at a frequency of 20 minutes during the weekend curfew.

"For rest of the weekdays i.e. from Monday to Friday, Metro services will continue to remain available as usual as per the extant guidelines," added the statement.

As per extant guidelines, 100 per cent sitting is allowed in metro trains. However, no standing passengers are allowed in the trains. "Therefore, entry to the trains and stations shall continue to remain highly restrictive as only limited number of passengers (50 only) per coach are allowed," the statement added.

The statement has advised the travellers that if absolutely essential, they should keep extra time during commuting by Metro as entry shall still continue to be regulated to ensure compliance with the guidelines which may result in queues/ waiting outside stations.

