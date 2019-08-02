Child Prevents Mother's Alleged Suicide Attempt At Delhi Metro Station

According to police, the woman is mentally disturbed and is undergoing treatment.

A minor boy foiled his mother's alleged suicide attempt by alerting security personnel deployed at a metro station in New Delhi.

At North West Delhi's Inderlok metro station, a woman left her two children alone in the unpaid area of the metro station and proceeded to the platform with the intention to kill herself, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel said.

One of her children immediately went to the security personnel and informed them about their missing mother. The security personnel reached the spot and saved her.

The woman was later sent to the Delhi Police for further interrogation.

According to the police, the woman is mentally disturbed and is undergoing treatment.

