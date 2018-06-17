Delhi Metro Shuts Five Stations As AAP Prepares To March To PM's House The Central Secretariat, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Janpath stations were shut from 2 pm

Share EMAIL PRINT The interchange service will, however, be available at the Central Secretariat station. (File) New Delhi: Delhi Metro will keep five stations in the heart of Delhi shut on Sunday as the Aam Aadmi Party or AAP is set to march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.



As advised by police, the Delhi Metro Rail Corp first closed entry and exit at Lok Kalyan Marg station from 12 noon. The Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Janpath stations were also shut from 2 pm



The interchange service will, however, be available at the Central Secretariat station.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his cabinet colleagues has been camping at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's house for almost a week to demand that Mr Baijal issue a directive to civil servants who the AAP leader says are on de facto strike.



Not getting any response from the Lieutenant Governor, the AAP announced a march to PM Modi's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg starting from Mandi House at 4 pm on Sunday.



Delhi Metro will keep five stations in the heart of Delhi shut on Sunday as the Aam Aadmi Party or AAP is set to march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.As advised by police, the Delhi Metro Rail Corp first closed entry and exit at Lok Kalyan Marg station from 12 noon. The Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Janpath stations were also shut from 2 pmThe interchange service will, however, be available at the Central Secretariat station. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his cabinet colleagues has been camping at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's house for almost a week to demand that Mr Baijal issue a directive to civil servants who the AAP leader says are on de facto strike.Not getting any response from the Lieutenant Governor, the AAP announced a march to PM Modi's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg starting from Mandi House at 4 pm on Sunday. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter