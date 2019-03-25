33-Year-Old Delhi Man Dies After Jumping Off 7th Floor Of Metro Bhavan

The man was last seen in the Metro Bhawan CCTV footage on March 22 (Representational)

A 33-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after jumping from the seventh floor of Metro Bhawan, a police official said on Monday.

"Mahesh Prajapati, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi was working as a maintenance fitter with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). He had been in depression for some time following a dispute with his wife," said DCP Madhur Verma.

"A missing report was filed for him at the Barakhamba Police Station on Saturday," the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said.

According to the police, Prajapati stayed in a rented accommodation in Govindpuri.

He was last seen in the Metro Bhawan CCTV footage on March 22 going towards the stairs.

"He jumped from a height and fell on the basement floor. His body was found by a security guard. No suicide note was found from his possession," Mr Verma said.

He added that Prajapati was married to Priya Verma on December 2018 and had a dispute with her soon after.

"Priya left him since January 15," he said.

