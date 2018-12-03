Delhi Metro Pink Line Timings Changed Temporarily Due To Technical Work

There will be "minor temporary changes" in the first and last train timings of the Pink Line.

Delhi Metro has temporarily changed the timings of train services on the Pink Line due to technical work beginning today, officials said.

There will be "minor temporary changes" in the first and last train timings from the terminal stations, interchange stations and other stations of the two operational sections of the Pink Line -- Majlis Park to Lajpat Nagar and Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake to Shiv Vihar, officials said.

The changes were made to facilitate the technical integration of various systems for the extension of the corridor from Lajpat Nagar up to Mayur Vihar Pocket-1, they added.

Normal train timings will be restored on these two sections from December 9 onwards once the integration work is successfully carried out, the official said.

"The Delhi Metro will be undertaking upgrading work from late night hours till early morning hours from December 3-8. During this period, there will be minor variation (0-75 minutes) in the first and last train timings for the trains originating from either end of these two operational sections," a senior official said.

As per the modified time table, for example, the last train running from Majlis Park to Lajpat Nagar would leave at 9.35 pm instead of 11 pm otherwise, he added.

"For the rest of the day during this integration period, train services on these two sections will be running as per normal schedule," he said. "Delhi Metro advises the commuters who are early morning/late night hour users of the metro on these sections to check the timings from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) website or the helpline 155370 and plan their travel accordingly," the DMRC said.

The DMRC will also deploy additional staff and make regular announcements at the stations and trains to facilitate the passengers during the period, it added.