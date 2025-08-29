Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Delhi Metro's Yellow Line Services Delayed During Peak Hours

According to officials, trains were running with delays between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat stations, while normal services are working as usual.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Delhi Metro's Yellow Line Services Delayed During Peak Hours
Delhi metro news: Many commuters said delays left them struggling to reach offices and schools on time.
  • Metro services on Yellow Line from Vishwavidyalya to Central Secretariat faced disruptions Friday morning
  • DMRC stated efforts were ongoing to gradually normalise services on the affected section
  • Normal services were maintained on all other corridors of the metro network
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

Metro services on a stretch of the Yellow Line from Vishwavidyalya to Central Secretariat were disrupted on Friday morning during peak office and school hours, causing inconvenience to thousands of commuters.

According to officials, trains were running with delays between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat stations, while normal services were maintained across all other corridors of the network.

Several passengers complained that the travel time from Vishwavidyalaya to GTB Nagar, which usually takes only a few minutes, stretched to nearly 50 minutes because of the disruption.

Many said the delays left them struggling to reach offices and schools on time.

DMRC said services were being gradually normalised and efforts were underway to restore smooth operations on the affected section.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Delhi Metro
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com