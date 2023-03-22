Delhi Metro Increases Operational Speed Of Airport Line To 100 Kmph

The speed of the train was 80kmph earlier. (File)

The Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) will increase the operational speed of the Airport Express Line from 80 kmph to 100 kmph from Wednesday.

The test run is scheduled for 1 pm on Wednesday on the Airport Express Line from New Delhi Metro Station to Dwarka Sector-21 Metro Station to demonstrate the enhanced speed.

According to officials, the move to increase the speed will bring down the travel time between the New Delhi and IGI Airport stations from 19 minutes by around a couple of minutes.

According to officials, DMRC has plans to increase the operational speed of the line, which will bring down the travel time between the two stations to around 15 minutes.

