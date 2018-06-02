Mundka-Bahadurgarh Metro Line To Start Operations Soon The 11.18-km-long section will be the extension of Mundka-Kirti Nagar/Inderlok Green Line which was started in two phases in 2010 and 2011.

Share EMAIL PRINT Delhi Metro: Green Line's Mundka-Bahadurgarh corridor is a 11.18-km-long section (File Photo) New Delhi: The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety has given its nod for start of passenger operations on the Green Line's Mundka-Bahadurgarh corridor, the Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) said on Friday.



The 11.18-km-long section will be the extension of Mundka-Kirti Nagar/Inderlok Green Line which was started in two phases in 2010 and 2011.



"The exact date of opening of this corridor will be intimated after compliance of the same by DMRC," the transporter said in a statement.



The corridor will have seven elevated stations in total, of which four will be in Delhi and three in Haryana. These will be Mundka industrial Area, Ghevra, Tikri Kalan, Tikri Border (Delhi) and Modern Industrial Estate, Bus Stand, and City Park (Haryana).



This will be the third metro route on entire network to give access to Haryana to the commuters. Violet and Blue are two other lines which are extended to the neighbouring state and go up to Faridabad and Gurugram respectively.



After the completion of this corridor, the entire Inderlok-Bahadurgarh section will become 26.33 km long.



