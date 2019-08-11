Delhi Metro Employee Commits Suicide Wearing Uniform, Streams It Online

A mobile phone kept buzzing in the background as the man allegedly hanged himself.

An employee of the Delhi Metro allegedly committed suicide on Sunday by hanging himself at his rented house in Delhi and streamed it live on Facebook, police said.

The victim, Shubhankar Chakraborty, 27, was from North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, they said.

No suicide note was found from his house in east Delhi's Shahdara where he was found hanging from a hook in the ceiling with a plastic wire around his neck, they said.

Shubhankar had a fight with his father who visited him two days ago. However, it is yet to be ascertained whether he committed suicide due to the fight. No one has raised any suspicion on the death, police said.

The Facebook live stream purportedly showed him climbing atop a cooler, wearing Delhi Metro's uniform. He looked into the camera a couple of times, kissed his company identity card twice before hanging himself.

"He had joined the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in June and was a staffer in the Electrical and Maintenance Department," a source said.

Suryakant Das, a friend of Shubhankar, informed Farsh Bazar police station around 9.05 am about the incident, according to the police.

In his police statement, Suryakant said that his friend Akash informed him around 8 am that he had seen a live video of Shubhankar in which he was seen hanging from the ceiling fan hook of the room.

Suryakant then informed another friend, Rajender Ojha about it, and when they reached his house, the room was found to be shut from inside and when he peeped into it through a window, he noticed that Shubhankar was hanging, the statement said.

The family has been informed and the body has been shifted to Subzi Mandi mortuary, police said.

He has a sister, and a wife who lives in West Bengal. His mother died 16 years ago, they added.

