Delhi Metro To Start Pick Up & Drop Bus Services From Thursday

The feede bus services will be started from this Thursday on trial basis.

Delhi Metro will be starting feeder electric bus services from this Thursday on trial basis. A feeder bus service is the one that works as a pickup and drop facility from point A to point B for the passengers.

The service, under which 25 low floor e-buses (24-seater) will start operating from August 12, will be operational on two routes.



Only Metro passengers, having a Delhi Metro Smart Card or Metro DTC Smart Card, will be allowed to avail the services.

They can use their Smart Card to pay for the cashless travel since these buses are fully contactless and conductorless; thus enabling entry and exit through turnstiles by using the card.

The Metro smart card is already in use in DTC buses.

The entry of the passengers will be permitted only from the Metro stations and the drops will be made only at the designated stops.

No entry of passengers will be permitted at other stoppages on the route.

Similarly, for buses going to Metro stations, the entry shall be allowed from all stoppages enroute, but exit shall be allowed only at Metro stations.

This is to ensure that only genuine Metro passengers use this service.

Passengers will be allowed to enter from the front gate and exit from the rear gate of the bus.