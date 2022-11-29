Delhi Metro Blue Line Services Impacted Due To Technical Issue

Delhi Metro Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi and Electronic City in Noida and Vaishali.

Services on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro has been affected today due to some technical issues in communication, sources said.

"Services are currently affected on the entire Blue Line due to some technical issues in communication. We are working on rectifying it," a source told news agency Press Trust of India.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation also tweeted to alert commuters.

"Blue Line Update Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines," it wrote on Twitter.



