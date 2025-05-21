Delhi Metro's Blue Line Resume Services After Delay Due To Technical Snag

Services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line between Dwarka and Janakpuri West have resumed after a delay on Wednesday morning caused by a technical snag, officials said.

A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson said the commuters faced difficulties for a brief period due to the delay caused by the technical glitch, adding that maintenance teams were deployed to address the issue at the earliest.

Services on all the other lines of Delhi Metro were running according to schedule, the DMRC said.

