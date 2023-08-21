Delhi Man's Driver Hatches Fake-Robbery Plan To 'Teach Him A Lesson': Cops

The police discovered that the robbery that the man alleged did not occur. (Representational)

A 36-year-old man was arrested in Delhi for allegedly staging a robbery in an attempt to decamp with his employer's money after becoming disgruntled with his behaviour, police said on Monday.

The arrested accused was identified as Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Sawan Park Extension in Ashok Vihar. He worked as a driver for Sumit Gupta, who ran a business at Shastri Nagar, they said.

Around 2.15 pm on August 18, Mr Kumar left the residence of his employer on Gupta's two-wheeler with Rs 2.5 lakh for Shastri Nagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

When he reached 56 Bigha Park, Mr Kumar claimed that his two-wheeler lost balance and hit a motorcycle parked nearby. He alleged that three people standing near the motorcycle started abusing and assaulting him, Kalsi said.

Mr Kumar also claimed that the trio snatched his mobile phone and wallet, which contained Rs 7,500 in cash and documents. They then took the keys to the two-wheeler, opened the storage box and decamped with Gupta's money, Kalsi said.

When the police questioned Mr Kumar, they found that he was not replying to the queries confidently. He was also not able to provide information about the accused. When the police analysed footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area, they discovered that the robbery that Mr Kumar alleged did not occur, according to Kalsi.

Interrogated further, Mr Kumar said he was not happy with Gupta's behaviour and, wanting to "teach him a lesson", hatched the fake-robbery plan. The police recovered the mobile phone and the wallet and the Rs 2.5 lakh belonging to Gupta from Mr Kumar's rented room, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)