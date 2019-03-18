Delhi Man Who Killed 3 In Drink-Driving Crash Arrested, Say Police

The man driving was caught and handed over, police said. (Representational)

In a suspected case of drink driving, a man was arrested in Delhi Monday for running over three people and killing them, police said.

Manohar, 35, a resident of Najafgarh, ran over a group of workers with his car in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park on Sunday night. Two others were injured in the crash, they said.

The victims were part of a crowd that had gathered on the road following an accident between a car and an auto-rickshaw, police said.

The workers were identified as Chander, 53, a resident of New Seelempur, Zahid Hussain, 40, and Jamil Ahmed, 45, residents of Shastri Park area.

Danish and Mehraj, both aged 26 and residents of Seelampur, received injuries but were discharged from the hospital soon after, they said.

After reaching the spot, the injured were rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where Chander and Hussain were declared brought dead, Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), said.

Later, Ahmed died of his injuries during treatment in the hospital, the the senior police officer added.

The bystanders caught Manohar and handed him over to the police, they said, adding that a case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at the Shastri Park Police Station against him.

