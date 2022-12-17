Delhi Man Throws 2-Year-Old Son From Balcony After Fight With Wife, Jumps

The incident was reported from a slum at Kalkaji in New Delhi last night.

A man threw his two-year-old son from the balcony of a three-storey house and later jumped off after a heated argument with his wife in Delhi.

Both father and the son have been admitted to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) with injuries.

Man Singh and his wife Puja were having a dispute for the last few months, officials said.

Puja left her house and came to her grandmother's home in Kalkaji along with her two children.

Man Singh came to meet them last night. In a fit of rage, he threw his son from the balcony and then jumped off.

Police said a case of attempted murder has been registered against the man.