Delhi Man Steals Wife's Mobile Phone, Threatens Her For Leaving Him: Cops

The accused was earlier involved in 51 different cases, police said (Representational)

The police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly robbing his wife's mobile phone to teach her a lesson after she left him, officials said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Vinod, a resident of southwest Delhi's Badarpur, they said.

He was earlier involved in 51 different cases, including robbery, snatching and theft, police said.

The man and his wife had been living apart for the last five to six months.

The accused had shifted to Faridabad in Haryana, a senior police officer said.

On Thursday, a woman named Nisha, also a resident of Badarpur, filed a complaint that a man had forcibly entered her house with a knife in his hand and stole her mobile phone.

Later, she said her husband Vinod had robbed her phone. She also said Vinod had also threatened her with dire consequences, police said.

"Police got information that Vinod was seen in Faridabad and he was arrested after a trap was laid," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) RP Meena said.

During interrogation, Vinod told the police that he along with his associates Chandan, Rajesh and Ravi used to steal mobile phones in buses.

They used to gather at Nehru Place bus terminal and board the buses. During the journey, they stole mobile phones from passengers. After stealing the phones, they would de-board the bus and escape in an auto-rickshaw driven by Rajesh, Mr Meena said.

They used to sell the phones in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, police said.

He further said after his wife left him, he wanted to teach her a lesson and stole her mobile phone. He also sent a photo with a knife to threaten her, the DCP said.

One knife and 12 mobile phones have been recovered from his possession, police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)