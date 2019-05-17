Delhi Man Stabs Neighbour To Death Over Spilled Water

Police said that they had arrested the accused Gopal from Mahipalpur soon after he killed Rekha.

Delhi | | Updated: May 17, 2019 14:35 IST
Delhi Police has arrested the accused Gopal


New Delhi: 

A woman was stabbed to death by her neighbour in Mahipalpur area of Delhi after she objected that he had spilled water outside her home.

The incident occurred on Thursday at around 7.50 p.m. in Rangpuri Pahadi.

Police has arrested the accused. "The accused identified as Gopal was arrested from Mahipalpur soon after he killed Rekha," DCP Devender Arya said.

"Rekha was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where the doctors declared her brought dead. She had multiple stab injuries," the police officer added.
 



