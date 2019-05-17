Delhi Man Stabs Neighbour To Death Over Spilled Water

Delhi Police has arrested the accused Gopal

A woman was stabbed to death by her neighbour in Mahipalpur area of Delhi after she objected that he had spilled water outside her home.



The incident occurred on Thursday at around 7.50 p.m. in Rangpuri Pahadi.

Police has arrested the accused. "The accused identified as Gopal was arrested from Mahipalpur soon after he killed Rekha," DCP Devender Arya said.

"Rekha was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre where the doctors declared her brought dead. She had multiple stab injuries," the police officer added.



