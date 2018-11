The exact sequence of events would be ascertained once the accused was arrested (Representational)

A 23-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death after a scuffle broke out over a woman in northwest Delhi, police said Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Kanishka Kwatra, they added.

According to the friends of the victim, Kwatra sustained stab injuries after a scuffle broke out over a girl, a senior police officer said.

The exact sequence of events would be ascertained once the accused was arrested, the police said, adding that further investigation was underway.