On Camera: Delhi Man Stabbed To Death As Bystanders Watch, 3 Arrested

Investigation into the case is underway.

A brutal murder was caught on camera on Saturday evening where a man was mercilessly stabbed to death by a group of men in northeast Delhi's Sunder Nagri area.

Police said that the murder, which they were informed about at around 7.40 pm, was the result of an old rivalry between the two parties and precautionary force has been deployed in the area.

Manish, the man murdered, was a resident of Sunder Nagri, as were the three main suspects - Aalam, Bilal, and Faizan - who have been arrested by the police.

In the CCTV footage of the incident, a group of men is seen walking down a dimly lit lane. Manish walks into the frame from the opposite direction when he is suddenly grabbed by the collar by one of them and slapped.

Seconds later, all three men holding onto him begin stabbing Manish repeatedly.

Two men, sitting on a bike and a chair, observe the shocking murder unfold and do not intervene as the group mercilessly stabs Manish a few meters away.

Some men are also seen walking past the group, stopping briefly to observe the gruesome scene.

At one moment, the three men are seen walking away from Manish, still baring their knives, only for one of them to return after retrieving his cap. He stabs him several times again and Manish can be seen trying to stop him as he helplessly lies on the ground.

A man eventually gets the group to move away from Manish, and they threateningly brandish their knives in Manish's direction before leaving. The group leaves the lane in a single file, unconfronted.

Manish was rushed to a hospital soon after where he was declared "brought dead", police said. They added that legal action has been initiated and further investigation is in progress.