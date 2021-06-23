Delhi Man Poses As CBI Officer, Steals Rs 50,000, Documents: Police

Efforts are on to arrest the third accused in the case, the police said (Representational)

A man was arrested along with his accomplices for allegedly impersonating a CBI officer and stealing Rs 50,000 along with essential documents from a man in southwest Delhi, the police said Wednesday.

According to the police, the victim, Jafaruddin, reached Delhi from Bharatpur in Rajasthan on June 19 to buy clothes from the Jama Masjid area in Delhi. He took an auto-rickshaw and found that a man was already sitting in the vehicle.

After travelling a certain distance, the accused - Sanjeev Gill (58) - boarded the auto and introduced himself as a CBI officer. He then started checking Jafaruddin's luggage and managed to steal Rs 50,000 and some documents from the bag, they said.

The police said the auto driver and the other passenger were Sanjeev Gill's associates.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said, "Using technical surveillance, the registration number of the auto-rickshaw was obtained and the accused Ritesh Kumar was arrested from Uttam Nagar. An amount of Rs 12,000 was seized from his possession."

During interrogation, Kumar disclosed the names of his associates - Sanjeev Gill and Ashok - following which Gill was arrested and Rs 1,000 and a few essential documents belonging to the complainant were recovered from him, he said.

Gill was involved in seven cases in Delhi and he had used the the same modus operandi to rob people, while Kumar was found involved in two such cases, the police said, adding that efforts are on to arrest their third associate.