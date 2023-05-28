Delhi Man Kills Factory Worker Over Suspected Affair With Wife: Cops

The victim used to work with the accused's wife at a factory in Delhi's Mundka (Representational)

A 38-year-old man allegedly stabbed a factory worker suspecting him of having an affair with his wife in west Delhi's Mundka, police said on Saturday.

Accused Charan Singh, a resident of Mundka village, was arrested and the knife used in the crime was seized, police said.

The victim, Pradeep (25), used to work with Charan Singh's wife Pooja at a factory in Mundka and would often come to his house, especially in his absence, police said.

"This caused frequent arguments between Singh and his wife," a police officer said.

On Thursday evening, Charan Singh left home saying he was going to Saifai in Uttar Pradesh to meet his sister whose husband had passed away. However, a few hours later, he returned and found Pradeep at his house.

The three had dinner together and slept in the same room. At around 5.30 am, Charan Singh stabbed Pradeep in the abdomen with a kitchen knife and fled. Pooja took Pradeep to SGM Hospital but he succumbed to injury, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Singh said.

