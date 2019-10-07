Delhi Man Killed By Wife, Her Lover: Police Crack 9-Year-Old Murder Case

A police complaint was registered by the father of the victim in 2011. (Representational)

Two people were arrested in connection with a nine-year-old murder case in which a man was killed, and his remains were cut into pieces and spread over a large stretch of road.

The incident took place in 2011 and after years of probe, Delhi police's Crime Branch has found that victim's wife and her lover had conspired to murder the man. They had executed it with help of a driver.

The main accused Kamal along with his lover Shakuntala, hatched a conspiracy to kill her husband, Ravi in 2011, a senior police officer said.

After inconclusive results of polygraph tests in 2012, the police got a key breakthrough in 2017 after conducting a brain mapping test of the accused.

"Main accused Kamal had a relationship with Shakuntala. In 2011, her marriage was fixed with a man called Ravi. She remained in contact with Kamal after the marriage. A month into the marriage, both hatched a conspiracy to kill Ravi," the police officer said.

"As per plan, Shakuntala went to visit her sister along with her husband and invited her, Kamal to join them. They hailed the cab of the driver who was part of their plan and executed the murder during the journey", the officer said. The accused paid a driver Rs 70,000.

A police complaint was registered by the father of the victim in 2011 and the case was transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

"The case completely changed in 2017 when we conducted a brain mapping test of main accused and the driver. After confessing to murder in the brain mapping test, both Kamal and Shankutla absconded from home but Kamal was caught from Alwar," he said.

After interrogation, the main accused confessed that they initially buried the body in a pit at a construction site but later took it out and threw pieces of his body on the stretch from Alwar to Rewari, police said.

The police have recovered 25 pieces of bones from the construction site where Ravi was originally buried.

Shakuntala, now pregnant, remains absconding, police said.

