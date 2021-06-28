Delhi Man Kills Father, Injures Mother For Refusing Him Money: Police

The family regularly had arguments over money, the police said (Representational)

A 25-year-old man allegedly stabbed his father to death and injured his mother today in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area after they refused to give him money, the police said.

The accused, Vishal, who is unemployed, has been arrested, they said.

At 6:33 am today, information was received at Kalyanpuri police station regarding an argument between Vishal and his parents, Virender (55) and Manju (52). Virender worked with the Delhi Jal Board, the police said.

"Police reached the spot and found Virender and Manju lying in a pool of blood. Virender was found dead and Manju was rushed to the LBS Hospital and later shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital," Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said.

During interrogation, it was found that Vishal was unemployed for the last seven to eight months. The family had arguments regularly as he demanded money from his parents, the DCP said.

Whenever Vishal's parents would ask him to get a job, he would fight with them. On Monday, too, the family got into an argument during which Vishal stabbed his parents, the police said.