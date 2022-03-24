Delhi Man Found Dead At Home, Cops Find 10-Year-Old Daughter's Body Too

Bodies of both have been kept in a hospital mortuary for a forensic test, cops said. (Representational)

A 32-year-old man was found dead in his house in northwest Delhi. Police suspect that he killed himself. His 10-year-old daughter's body was also found in the same room, the police added.

The incident happened in northwest Delhi's Metro Vihar Phase-2 area, the police said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the police were informed by a person that his uncle and uncle's daughter have killed themselves.

When the police reached, they found the body of a man, Suresh, on a bed, with his family members saying they brought down the body, a senior officer told news agency Press Trust of India.

His 10-year-old daughter was also lying dead on the same bed. She did not have any injury marks or sign of being strangled. She might have died before her father, the police said.

Four to five years ago, the girl had fallen from the second floor of the building and her treatment was going on. She was also suffering from bouts of 'fits', the senior police officer said after an initial investigation.

Due to these neurological problems, Suresh had to leave his job and stay at home for her care. His wife Ram Devi worked in a vegetable market as a cleaner. It is early to conclude that the father had killed his daughter before killing himself, the police said.

Bodies of both have been kept in a hospital mortuary for a forensic test, the police added.

