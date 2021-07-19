Delhi Man Drowns In Flooded Underpass After Rain, Allegedly Went To Film

The Pul Prahladpur underpass was waterlogged after heavy rain in Delhi.

A 27-year-old man drowned at a waterlogged underpass following heavy rain in Delhi, allegedly while trying to shoot a video on his cellphone.

At 1.37 pm, the Pul Prahladpur police station in south-east Delhi received information about a person drowning at the inundated underpass. Fire brigade and divers were rushed to the spot to rescue the man, but he had drowned by then. The body has been recovered and sent for post-mortem.

According to police, the man has been identified as Ravi Chautala, a resident of Gautampuri area, and his family is being informed about the incident.

Local residents said the man had gone into the water to take a selfie or shoot videos. Further probe is on, said police.

The Pul Prahladpur underpass is one of the several locations in Delhi which see frequent waterlogging during the monsoon. Last year too, visuals of submerged vehicles at the underpass did the rounds on social media.

The national capital has recorded 70 mm rainfall over the last 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast "light to moderate intensity rain" over Delhi and NCR during the day.

According to the IMD, a below 15 mm rainfall is considered "light", between 15 and 64.5 mm is "moderate", between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is "heavy" and between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is "very heavy". Rainfall above the 204.4 mm mark is considered "extremely heavy".

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 24.2 degrees Celsius today, three points below the normal for the season.