Delhi Man Dies After Jumping Off From Bavana Police Station Balcony

The man died under suspicious circumstances at Bavana police station

A man, who was called for questioning, died at the Bavana police station in New Delhi on Sunday. He jumped from the balcony of the police station.

A top police official said, "The man (Balraj) died yesterday (on Sunday) under suspicious circumstances after he was called at Bavana police station for questioning."

The police official said that a case of attempt to murder was registered against Balraj's son for which he was summoned to the police station.

"Balraj committed suicide by jumping off from the balcony of the police station. After giving excuse to drink water, he went to the balcony and jumped," the top police official added.

According to Mr Sharma, no foul play has been detected.

