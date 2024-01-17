Delhi Man Chased, Shot At After Car Touches Bike While Parking

The police patrolling the spot acted swiftly and arrested one of the attackers. (Representational)

A minor collision while parking a car led to a fight, a chase and shots being fired in broad daylight in Delhi today. The incident of road rage happened this morning when Jatin Jain, a resident of Haryana's Sonipat, had come to meet his friend in West Delhi's Janakpuri area. While parking his car, he accidentally touched a bike. This led to a fight between the two parties, said the police.

After the fight was over and Jatin Jain was crossing the road, he was chased and shot at by the accused. He is now hospitalised and is being treated.

The police patrolling the spot acted swiftly and arrested one of the attackers. However, the man on the bike managed to escape. The police also recovered the pistol from the spot.

Road rage incidents are commonly reported in Delhi. Yesterday, two men allegedly hit a woman and her brother following a minor argument over a scooter brushing another in Delhi.