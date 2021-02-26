Delhi Man, Seen Firing In Air At Wedding In Viral Video, Arrested

Ashish fired at the marriage of his cousin

A man was arrested on Thursday for firing in the air at a wedding in Delhi. The action was taken after a video of the incident went viral.

The video shows the man - wearing party attire - holds a black gun over his head and says "Video banao (record the video)". He then fires a bullet in the air.

"Fir wahi harkat shuru kar di (you have started this again)," an onlooker is heard scolding him in the clip.

According to the police, the man, identified as a local criminal named Ashish, used an illegal gun to fire the celebratory shot.

The police team "came into action and by showing great sense of responsibility and hard work enquired about hundred people by showing them the viral video and also developed secret information the team succeeded in identifying the person seen firing in the viral video as Ashish alias Manish (32)," the police said in a statement.

He fired at the marriage of his cousin.

The police arrested him yesterday after raids.

A semi-automatic gun and two live cartridges have been recovered from him, the police said.