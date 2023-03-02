Delhi Man Arrested For Raping Dog After Video Goes Viral: Police

The arrested man is married and has children, police said. (representational)

The police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly raping a female dog in a park in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area. The arrested man, who is a resident of the area, is married and has children, police said.

An FIR was registered on Sunday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Animal Cruelty Act after a complaint was received last week, police said.

When the accused was committing the heinous act, someone made a video of him, the police said.

The video went viral on social media and reached the police.

The police began searching for the accused on the basis of this video and identified the accused.

At present, the police are probing whether the accused has been involved in such acts in the past as well.