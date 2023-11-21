Delhi Man, An Alcoholic, Tries To Kill Children After Argument With Wife: Cops

Rakesh, a resident of JJ Colony, is an alcoholic and unemployed, the police said. (Representational)

A 35-year-old man allegedly attacked his two minor children after a heated argument with his wife and later tried to take his own life too in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar area, police said today.



"Rakesh had a heated argument with his wife last night and then tried to kill their children, aged two and five. Later, he tried to commit suicide," a senior police officer told Press Trust of India.

The man and his children are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.



