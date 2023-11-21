Delhi Man, An Alcoholic, Tries To Kill Children After Argument With Wife: Cops

New Delhi:
Rakesh, a resident of JJ Colony, is an alcoholic and unemployed, the police said. (Representational)
A 35-year-old man allegedly attacked his two minor children after a heated argument with his wife and later tried to take his own life too in northwest Delhi's Bharat Nagar area, police said today.
Rakesh, a resident of JJ Colony, is an alcoholic and unemployed, the police said.
"Rakesh had a heated argument with his wife last night and then tried to kill their children, aged two and five. Later, he tried to commit suicide," a senior police officer told Press Trust of India.
The man and his children are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)